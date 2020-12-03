Advertisement

Santa goes virtual to meet with children this holiday season

By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Santa is going virtual in order to still meet with children this holiday season.

Virtual Santa is a way for children to still meet and interact with Santa despite the current restrictions. He will be live on Facebook twice this season, on December 12th and 19th to read stories to children.

Santa also has an important message for children all around the U.P.

“I’m planning my route around the Upper Peninsula and I’m looking forward to seeing everybody,” he says, “Santa is still open for business. Santa is still here, and Santa still loves you.”

Santa also adds that he is taking suggestions on which books children would like to hear during his live reading sessions.

His live sessions will be very interactive as he will be answering questions in the comments and saying hello to everyone that joins.

All suggestions for books to read or individual meeting requests can be communicated through his Facebook page by clicking here.

