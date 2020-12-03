Salon Salon and Michigan’s COVID Pause

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s three-week COVID Pause is coming to a close, but the future for many small businesses is still up in the air as winter approaches.

One of those businesses is Salon Salon, a hair salon in downtown Marquette. Luckily, unlike the previous March lockdown, barbershops and salons have been allowed to stay open as long as they observe the new regulations.

Despite the new regulations, Salon Salon owner Alicia Frechette says not much has changed, though there’s still a nervousness as to whether or not the current pause will be extended in length or depth as time goes on, and what that might mean for her business.

“We haven’t seen a huge change, really,” says Frechette. “The biggest differences right now are certain precautions, like we can’t perform any service that would require us to remove someone’s facemask. But other than that, we’ve been alright.”

In terms of what would help assuage any nerves or anxiety regarding the current restrictions and any future ones coming down the line, Frechette mentioned it would be nice if business owners had a little more of an advance warning to get affairs in order before periods of shutdown.

“I know these decisions have to get made quickly, so I don’t fault anyone for that,” says Frechette. “But it would be nice if we had clearer messaging, maybe even more specific to individual businesses, as this continues.”

To counter the ups and downs, Frechette has had to consider methods of evolution for her business. The Salon is going to run a number of specials and deals as the month goes on, but one of the more interesting paths is the concept of at-home appointments.

Frechette says she’d be willing to look into at-home appointments, mainly for people who don’t feel comfortable with coming into the salon directly. But that decision is contingent on how the regulations develop over the next several months.

