"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree - U.P. Style" music video by dancers in Marquette

The dancers from New Attitudes Dance Studio are making a music video full of Christmas spirit.
The music video consists of the kids dancing around local Christmas trees in Marquette to the classic song "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."
The music video consists of the kids dancing around local Christmas trees in Marquette to the classic song "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:52 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The dancers from New Attitudes Dance Studio are making a music video full of Christmas spirit. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree - U.P. Style” is the title of the music video.

The video consists of the kids dancing around local Christmas trees in Marquette to the classic song “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

Two of the little dancers shared what they are most excited about for the video.

“I’m excited that I get to share the Christmas spirit with the Marquette Township,” Isabel Oman says.

“I’m excited that we all get to be together again because we might not see each other for a while. So, it’s just fun to be together for Christmas,” says Josie White.

Janna Benedict, the owner of New Attitudes Dance Studio, believes it is very important to get the children involved in something during the holiday season.

“We don’t realize now all the coping skills the children are learning through the pandemic,” Benedict says. She also hopes to see them continue to be motivated to adapt to new circumstances in their futures.

The full music video is expected to be edited and uploaded to New Attitude’s website and YouTube page within the next two days.

