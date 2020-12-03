Advertisement

Pine Mountain Ski Jump wood sale in Midtown Mall

The new location where Pine Mountain Ski Jump wood is being sold.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Kiwanis Ski Club in Iron Mountain has a new location to sell the wood from the old ski jump.

A space in the Midtown Mall, next to The Drug Store will be open to sell the wood products. Week-day hours aren’t completely set yet, but the shop will be open weekends starting at 10 a.m. central time, throughout the holiday season.

Stop in to get one-of-a kind wood art and souvenirs. The club also is selling products on Etsy, and Amazon.

“You’ve seen the tower, now you can actually feel it; You almost have to see it to believe it. We feel good about this. We spent $3.5 million on the brand-new tower, which is almost done, they’re finishing up the warming shack as I call it,” said the Kiwanis Ski Club president, Nick Blagec.

All proceeds from the products go back to the group to pay for the new ski jump renovations. Blagec says the 2021 Continental Cup is still scheduled for February 12th through 14th.

