NMU Athletics prepares for annual Teddy Bear Toss

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Director of Athletics, Forrest Karr, Salvation Army advisory board member Jim Reeves, and others have been busy setting an alternative for the annual Teddy Bear Toss, a community-wide gesture where NMU fans throw teddy bears onto the ice to donate to kids for Christmas.

On Thursday, a miniature rink and two basketball hoops were set up outside the Berry Events Center for community members to drop off the stuffed toys this upcoming weekend.

“They can drive up here in front of the Berry Events Center,” Karr explained, “if they want to toss a bear in our little rink or try to make a basket in one of the toy hoops.”

After the bears are collected, half of them will be distributed via St. Vincent de Paul, while the other half will be handed out at a Salvation Army toy shop.

In each of the last two year’s, at least 400 bears were thrown on to the ice and given to needy kids. This season, St. Vincent de Paul’s Christmas Program Coordinator, Jan Keto, is optimistic there will be another large number of bears, and asks people, now more than ever, to donate.

“There is a special toy, a special memory that you have,” Keto said, “and it just gives you a good feeling. And if you can share that feeling with someone else, it grows and grows.”

The Salvation Army is grateful that the pandemic has not cancelled a Marquette tradition.

“The Teddy Bear Toss is a great tradition in this community,” said Captain Doug Winters, “and for NMU to sponsor that each year and make sure that those teddy bears are going out, it’s an exciting thing to see in our community.”

Karr believes this alternate event will work and is thankful for all of those who helped make it happen.

“We think this is the best way to do it,” he stated, “so I’m really appreciative of people in the community that are trying to make things happen for others. This is just one small example of that.”

If you would like to donate a teddy bear, you can participate in the 2020 Teddy Bear Toss from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. this Saturday at NMU’s Berry Events Center.

