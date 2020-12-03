Nine recipients awarded TruNorth Community Grant

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TruNorth Federal Credit Union has chosen nine recipients for the 2019 TruNorth Community Grant. Recipients include Upper Peninsula Family Solutions, Superior String Alliance, Cancer Care of Marquette County, Mia’s Wings, St. Francis Connection Center, Rotary Club of Ishpeming, Ishpeming Ski Club, Great Lakes Recovery Centers, INC., and Hope Free Lutheran Church. The Board of Directors awarded the recipients in amounts of $1,000 or more. The funds will go to local non-profit organizations working to better our local communities by building handicapped accessible boat launches, providing education to local hospitals on infant loss, kitchen upgrades for community dinners, and much more.

Upper Peninsula Family Solutions a local organization providing timely, comprehensive, and compassionate foster care and adoption services to the children and families of the Upper Peninsula was awarded $1,000. “The funds will go into our Foster Family Activity Fund…the fund is used to cover and/or assist with costs associated with activities involving the entire family. Some examples of recent disbursements include family camping trips, a “staycation” at a local hotel, YMCA or Children’s Museum passes or memberships, or for purchasing outdoor playground or sporting equipment for use at home,” said Megan Pope, Financial Specialist.

The Ishpeming Ski Club was also awarded $1,000 to help fund a new warming structure at Suicide Hill Ski Jump. Richard Ziegler, President, said of the award: “The ISC hosts an annual International Ski Jumping & Nordic Combined Tournament. This evening event draws crowds of nearly 2,000 spectators, who come to watch top ski jumpers compete on Suicide Hill…The ISC partnered with the NMU Construction Management Program and in fall 2020, NMU students developed detailed plans for a warming structure to be built beneath the takeoff of the Suicide Hill ski jump.”

“Our Board of Directors initiated this program in 2017. With this program, we want to continue to enhance the lives of our membership and build strong communities for long-term success,” said Steve Smith, TruNorth President/CEO. The Community Grant Program committee accepts applications from community non-profit organizations working to improve the quality of life for local residents within TruNorth Federal Credit Union’s field of membership.

