New unemployment head balances paying claims, stopping fraud

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s acting unemployment director has told lawmakers that her office is trying to strike a balance between quickly paying benefits to jobless workers and preventing fraud.

Liza Estlund Olson said Wednesday that impostor claims are rampant in a backlog of approximately 90,000 cases.

Olson took over the Unemployment Insurance Agency less than a month ago after the previous chief, Steve Gray, fell out of favor with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The agency last week released an independent report showing how - faced with an unprecedented deluge of claims during the coronavirus lockdown last spring - it made policy, technological and organizational changes that increased exposure to fraud.

