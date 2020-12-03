Advertisement

New unemployment head balances paying claims, stopping fraud

Liza Estlund Olson said Wednesday that impostor claims are rampant in a backlog of approximately 90,000 cases.
(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s acting unemployment director has told lawmakers that her office is trying to strike a balance between quickly paying benefits to jobless workers and preventing fraud.

Olson took over the Unemployment Insurance Agency less than a month ago after the previous chief, Steve Gray, fell out of favor with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The agency last week released an independent report showing how - faced with an unprecedented deluge of claims during the coronavirus lockdown last spring - it made policy, technological and organizational changes that increased exposure to fraud.

