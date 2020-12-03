More Clouds but Little or No Snow
Temperatures Will Remain Near to Above Average
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, some flurries possible north, partial clearing as the day wears on
Highs: 30s to around 40
Friday: A little colder, mostly cloudy, some light snow and flurries, mainly north
Saturday: Partly cloudy
Highs: mainly 30s
Sunday: Chance of some flurries, partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: 30s
Little overall change is expected early next week with temperatures near to above average along with minor disturbances and little in the way of snowfall.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.