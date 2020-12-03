More Clouds but Little or No Snow

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, some flurries possible north, partial clearing as the day wears on

Highs: 30s to around 40

Friday: A little colder, mostly cloudy, some light snow and flurries, mainly north

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Highs: mainly 30s

Sunday: Chance of some flurries, partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Little overall change is expected early next week with temperatures near to above average along with minor disturbances and little in the way of snowfall.

