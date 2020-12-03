Advertisement

More Clouds but Little or No Snow

Temperatures Will Remain Near to Above Average
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, some flurries possible north, partial clearing as the day wears on

Highs: 30s to around 40

Friday: A little colder, mostly cloudy, some light snow and flurries, mainly north

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Highs: mainly 30s

Sunday: Chance of some flurries, partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Little overall change is expected early next week with temperatures near to above average along with minor disturbances and little in the way of snowfall.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
Houghton business has liquor license, permits suspended
State police investigating illegal climber on the Mackinac Bridge
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Ishpeming police identify woman’s body found in lake; investigation continues
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks to TV6 on Dec. 2.
EXCLUSIVE: Interview with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Latest News

mild day
Glorious sunshine for the midweek
Karl Bohnak's Weather Forecast on 12/1/2020
More Sunshine with a Little Warming Wednesday
Fair & dry weather sticks around to finish the work week
December dry streak
Karl Bohnak's Early News Weather
Northerly Winds Will Blow in Milder Air