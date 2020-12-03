Advertisement

Michigan Tech Hockey series with Minnesota State questionable

Mavericks to make next move
Michigan Tech Huskies
Michigan Tech Huskies(MTU)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Minnesota State at Michigan Tech hockey series set for Friday and Saturday is up in the air.

TV6 has learned the Minnesota State Covid-19 quarantine is schedule to end next Monday. That would make it interesting if this non-conference series would be played, even if it was on Sunday and Monday.

Tech is awaiting word from the Mavericks on what happens next.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Ishpeming police identify woman’s body found in lake; investigation continues
State police investigating illegal climber on the Mackinac Bridge
Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
Houghton business has liquor license, permits suspended
48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds.
MISSING: Kevin Michael Daley in northern Marinette County

Latest News

Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference cancels Winter Sports season
Detroit Lions beat the Jaguars
Lions put Trufant, Shelton on Injured Reserve
Michigan Tech Huskies
Michigan Tech adds seven recruits for Women’s Soccer
Michigan’s football game against Maryland canceled