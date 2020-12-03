Michigan Tech Hockey series with Minnesota State questionable

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Minnesota State at Michigan Tech hockey series set for Friday and Saturday is up in the air.

TV6 has learned the Minnesota State Covid-19 quarantine is schedule to end next Monday. That would make it interesting if this non-conference series would be played, even if it was on Sunday and Monday.

Tech is awaiting word from the Mavericks on what happens next.

