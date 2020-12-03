Michigan Tech Hockey series with Minnesota State pushed back to Sunday and Monday

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Minnesota State-Michigan Tech WCHA non-conference series originally scheduled for Dec. 4-5 in Houghton, Mich., will now be played Dec. 6-7. Puck drop will be 6:07 p.m. ET for game one and 5:07 p.m. ET for game two.

The series change is the third for the men’s league upcoming weekend schedule. The new slate of games for this weekend is as follows. All games are non-conference contests.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Mercyhurst at Bowling Green, 1:37 p.m. ET

Alabama Huntsville at Lake Superior State, 5:07 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 6

Bowling Green at Mercyhurst, 3 p.m. ET

Alabama Huntsville at Lake Superior State, 3:07 p.m. ET

Minnesota State at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 7

Minnesota State at Michigan Tech, 5:07 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Alabama Huntsville at Ferris State, 5:07 p.m. ET

