Marquette County man arrested on meth charges

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County man was arrested on meth charges Wednesday.

According to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), detectives received information that a known drug user purchased some household items that could be combined to manufacture methamphetamine.

The man, and a woman, were located at his cabin on South Camp Road in Ishpeming Township. The man was arrested for possession of meth, UPSET said.

Detectives got a search warrant for the man’s vehicle, the cabin and a second home located on Elm Street in Gwinn. UPSET said searches resulted in the seizure of components used to manufacture meth.

UPSET says the man is in the Marquette County Jail for charges related to possession meth. The woman located at the cabin was released.

The names of both individuals have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

UPSET detectives were assisted by troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Negaunee Post, MSP Hometown Security Team, MSP Emergency Support Team and Forsyth Township Police Department.

