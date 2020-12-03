Advertisement

Marquette County man arrested on meth charges

UPSET detectives received information that a known drug user purchased some household items that could be combined to manufacture methamphetamine.
(KGWN)
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County man was arrested on meth charges Wednesday.

According to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), detectives received information that a known drug user purchased some household items that could be combined to manufacture methamphetamine.

The man, and a woman, were located at his cabin on South Camp Road in Ishpeming Township. The man was arrested for possession of meth, UPSET said.

Detectives got a search warrant for the man’s vehicle, the cabin and a second home located on Elm Street in Gwinn. UPSET said searches resulted in the seizure of components used to manufacture meth.

UPSET says the man is in the Marquette County Jail for charges related to possession meth. The woman located at the cabin was released.

The names of both individuals have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

UPSET detectives were assisted by troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Negaunee Post, MSP Hometown Security Team, MSP Emergency Support Team and Forsyth Township Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
Houghton business has liquor license, permits suspended
State police investigating illegal climber on the Mackinac Bridge
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Ishpeming police identify woman’s body found in lake; investigation continues
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks to TV6 on Dec. 2.
EXCLUSIVE: Interview with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Latest News

Coyote spotted in Marquette.
Coyote spotted in Marquette neighborhood
Coyote spotted in Marquette.
Coyote spotted in Marquette neighborhood
Police lights.
Two police pursuits of the same man in Dickinson, Menominee counties end with a fatality
The new location where Pine Mountain Ski Jump wood is being sold.
Pine Mountain Ski Jump wood sale in Midtown Mall