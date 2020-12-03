JX Truck Center opens new dealership in Negaunee

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - JX Truck Center held a soft opening on December 1 at its new location in Negaunee. This is the dealerships’ first Upper Peninsula location.

The Wisconsin-based dealership specializes in heavy and medium duty truck parts and repair services.

JX Truck Center’s Regional Operations Manager Dan Shoemaker says that they are ready to serve the community.

“We’re looking very forward to doing business with the community and all the local trucking companies,” says Shoemaker, “being able to support them to take off and get into the future.”

JX Truck Center also has full-service leasing and rental trucks available.

The dealership is located on US-41 in Negaunee and shares a building with Sodergren’s Septic Services.

