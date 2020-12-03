JX Truck Center opening a parts and service location in Negaunee

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -JX truck center will be opening a new store in Negaunee.

The company, based out of Hartland, Wis., stated the the location will offer service repair for medium and heavy duty trucks, parts for all makes of trucks and trailers, and will provide truck leasing and rental opportunities.

“Expanding into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and the City of Marquette is a major milestone for JX as it is our 26th dealership in the Midwest,” said Eric Jorgensen, President & CEO. “JX has a strong connection with the Marquette area, so we look forward to supporting and being a part of the local community.” “With more Paccar MX and PX engines sold, there is a greater need for service that requires specialized tooling and training,” said Dan Shoemaker, Regional Operations Manager. “We are excited to be able to offer Paccar engine support with our shop and mobile service at this new JX location. We will also be certified in repair of Cummins Mid Range and Heavy Duty, and Caterpillar 3406E engine work.”

The 6,000 square foot facility features three drive through service bays and is conveniently located on Highway 41 in the city of Negaunee, about 15 minutes West of Marquette.

