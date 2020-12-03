Iron Mountain K-8 students back to in-person learning, going well

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Many Iron Mountain students are once again seated at desks, in the classroom, socially distanced of course.

This comes after the district began online learning on November 9th, per recommendations from the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department. That was for the second time this school year.

The Iron Mountain Public Schools superintendent, Jerry Sardina says, right now just grades K- 8 are in the building.

“We have put in place, a good plan for getting students back and fully anticipating students to return,” he explained.

Sardina said those students came back Monday and it is going well, but routines continue to change.

“It’s just a daily, ‘how do we keep improving, how do we keep providing the families need,’” he added.

Iron Mountain 8th grader Oskar Kangas says what he needed was to be in the classroom learning, and does feel safe being back.

“Every time I walk through the halls, everyone has their mask on, We keep social distancing, and after every class we sanitize the desks,” he said.

Now, due to a mandate from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, grades 9 - 12 are still online. That is scheduled to end December 8th.

Natalia Provost, another 8th grader, says she is glad she is a grade under that mandate, so she can be back in school.

“I’m a very social person, and I feel like online doesn’t give you the benefit of being able to speak to people and have a social aspect. I also like learning in person,” said the Iron Mountain student.

Sardina says teachers have taken on a double role, classroom teaching, and online.

“With each closing and re-opening we have less and less students in the buildings, so it taxes our staff more,” he explained.

The superintendent says at the moment no Iron Mountain Public School staff or students have COVID-19, so now he is just waiting to see when high schoolers can return.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.