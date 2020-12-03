Houghton City Council sets public hearing for waterfront zoning

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday night the Houghton City Council taking up the issue of rezoning part of its lakefront property for business. In a regular meeting the Council set a public hearing to discuss the rezoning of two sections of waterfront from residential to business.

The Veridia group will be bringing a more detailed proposal forth to the Council to develop the site. Some residents in that area though, raise concerns about property values, noise possibilities and environmental concerns. The Houghton City Manager says the public input has been ongoing for this issue for sometime now.

“You can have a lot of public input and we’ve had a lot of public input, we’ve got a plan we’ve been following, we’ve got a master plan in place and there’s a lot of overarching goals in that master plan and one of those things is economic development,” said Houghton City Manager Eric Waara.

The public hearing for ordinances 314 and 315 is set for January 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.