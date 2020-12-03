GOISD announces plans for the Lake Superior Virtual Academy

BERGLUND, Mich. (WLUC) - The COVID-19 Pandemic has already forced most grade-school students to participate in online learning.

However, the Gogebic-Ontonagon Intermediate School District is introducing a plan to give students an opportunity to learn on the computer a little more.

On Wednesday, the district announced it is developing the Lake Superior Virtual Academy, a free program that is for all K-12 students led by Michigan certified teachers within the district and communities.

“We’re starting to get kids enrolled,” said LSVA Director Dr. Gerald Pease. “We’re starting to get teachers that have, or are applying to, become part of this. so, i think it’s pretty exciting right now.”

Dr. Pease says students can have the option to learn in-person only, learn online only, or do a little of both.

“They could take electives that the school district couldn’t offer through the virtual academy,” he explained.

LSVA was already planned to start at the beginning of the 2021-2022 academic year. However, with the uncertainty of where students will be learning through the ongoing pandemic, Pease says the district felt the upcoming semester was the right time to begin.

Next year, enrollment capacity in the GOISD is expected to increase. For now, LSVA is limiting the number of students per class.

“We’ve limited the number of students in a class, right now, to ten,” Pease stated. “When the registration happens, and we see that it goes above that, then we will make adjustments to that.”

Pease hopes this program will enhance the students’ learning and make them well-educated adults.

LSVA is scheduled to begin in the third or fourth week of January 2021.

