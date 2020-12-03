Advertisement

GINCC encouraging shopping local this Christmas season

GINCC Logo
GINCC Logo (WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce has a new way for you to earn a gift card for shopping local this Christmas season. The GINCC calls it “Shop Small All Season Long.”

In a normal year you’d turn in receipts from local shops to be entered into a drawing, this year all you have to do is upload photos online. The GINCC will then randomly draw from the submissions for a $25 Love on Local gift card.

“We keep saying this time of year that you need to buy local and keep supporting local but this year is really critical just to be able to get us through this, the ones that are really hurting right now are the restaurants and the bars, if there’s any way that people can get or gift takeout or get gift certificates we want to help support that,” said GINCC Executive Director, Bob Hendrickson.

The drawings for the gift cards will be December 7, 14 and 28. Winners will be notified via Facebook.

