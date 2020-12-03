Front to bring light snow

Despite a few isolated snow showers the quiet pattern continues for another day. Our next front moves in overnight. With cooler air lake effect snow showers will develop along the north and northwesterly wind belts during the morning! Temperatures will trend seasonal to slightly above normal.

Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the east. Some sunshine develops in the south and west

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s for most

Friday: Lake effect snow showers during the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 30s

Sunday: Light snow showers during the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s to around 40°

