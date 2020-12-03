Fire at the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority landfill

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A fire is currently burning at the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority (MCSWMA) landfill.

There are few details being released. Director of Operations Brad Austin says multiple fire departments are on scene.

According to sources, the fire is significant in size. Fire departments are using tanker trucks to shuttle water to the scene of the fire.

TV6 will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.