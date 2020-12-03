Advertisement

Dr. Khaldun: First doses of COVID-19 vaccine available in less than two weeks

The first doses could be available in Michigan as early as December 15th.
By Nick Friend
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chief Medical Executive of Michigan expects a COVID-19 vaccine to be available in less than two weeks.

Doctor Joneigh Khaldun says the first doses of the vaccine could be available as early as December 15th.

The doctor says Michiganders should have faith in the vaccine.

“Please know that we will not promote this vaccine in Michigan unless the science is clear that it is safe and effective,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive of Michigan.

This as the Marquette County Health Department is releasing its own vaccination plan.

“Phase 1A” of the county’s plan will vaccinate health care personnel and long-term care facility residents.

And while Dr. Khaldun says it will take time for the general population to receive access to the vaccine, planning should start now.

“This is really exciting and I want people to be right now thinking about their plans for getting the vaccine when it becomes available to them,” said Dr. Khaldun.

The governor says, the vaccine is needed.

“Our number of COVID related cases and hospitalizations is still dangerously high,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The state also announcing, it is now following new CDC guidelines that shortens the recommended 14 day quarantine down to 10 days if no symptoms are shown.

This after a new study found that 99% of cases will become infectious within 10 days.

“This is great news, this means that while we all still have to remain careful, people can get back to their daily lives, work and school more quickly after being exposed,” said Dr. Khaldun.

And today, the governor was asked if she had received a recent COVID-19 test.

“I have not had a recent test,” said the governor. “I have taken a total of four COVID tests, all of them were negative.”

The governor also announcing today that the COVID-19 Task Force on Racial Disparities has seen large improvements in the amount of cases and deaths among people of color.

