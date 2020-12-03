Coyote spotted in Marquette neighborhood

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A coyote was seen stalking deer in a highly residential area of Marquette on Wednesday.

Ian Altobello spotted the coyote, in the area between Lincoln Avenue and McClellan Avenue, while on his lunch break at about 1:00 p.m. Dec. 2.

“Just a gentle reminder that, yes, natural predators do live in town,” Altobello said in the caption for the video he sent to TV6. “I was taking my lunch and saw some movement in the woods. After watching for a couple minutes, I realized that it was a large coyote stalking our neighborhood deer.”

Altobello said the coyote stalked the deer for about 10 minutes before the dominant doe chased the coyote off.

“If you’re leaving your smaller pets unattended in a non-fenced-in yard, I recommend being a little more careful,” Altobello cautioned.

After confirming with a wildlife biologist, Michigan DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin tells TV6 though larger, this is in fact a coyote.

“One key would be the tail held down while walking,” Pepin said.

