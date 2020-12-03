Advertisement

Copper Country Angel Mission collecting winter wear items

They’ll be distributing the gear as needed with safety restrictions in place relating to COVID-19.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Those in need of winter gear in the Copper Country can count on the Angel Mission again this year.

The Angel Mission is collecting new or gently used winter gear including coats, hats, gloves, snow pants and boots for their winter clothing drive. They’ll be distributing the gear as needed with safety restrictions in place relating to COVID-19.

Those who run the clothing drive say this year, the need is greater than ever.

“With COVID-19, it’s even more necessary, there are a lot of people who are out of work who normally would’ve been able to purchase a coat for their child or for someone else in their family and they can’t afford to do that now,” said Sherry Middlemas-Brown who helps run the Angel Mission winter clothing drive.

The Copper Country Angel Mission will be using the Free Store on Fifth Street in Calumet this year to distribute winter gear.

You can drop off donations Wednesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

