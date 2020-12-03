Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference cancels Winter Sports season

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WLUC) - The Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) has announced the cancellation of all conference-scheduled competitions, including conference championships for the fall 2020 and winter 2020-21 seasons as a result of the continued impact of COVID-19.

“I can only imagine how devastated our student-athletes will be at losing these opportunities,” said athletic director Curtis Wittenberg. “They have put a lot of time and effort in getting ready to compete for Finlandia. While it is disappointing, the health and safety of our campus is first and foremost for us. We continue to work on a way for our winter sports to compete in a non-conference schedule come January.”

The decision, finalized by the C2C Board of Directors, affects all fall and winter sports including men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

The action, also endorsed by league athletic administrators, was made with consideration for the well-being of each campus community.

The C2C continues to support individual institutions if they are able to safely schedule competition within their own regional areas, while relying on local and state guidance.

Members of the CAC are Christopher Newport, Finlandia, Mary Washington, Mills, Mount Mary, Pine Manor, Pratt Institute, St. Mary’s (Md.), Salisbury, Southern Virginia and UC-Santa Cruz.

