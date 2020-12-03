Advertisement

4 lost children rescued from under Okla. dam

By KHBS staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIAN, Okla. (KHBS) - Four children are back home after being rescued from the woods.

The children -- ages 5, 6, 7, and 9 -- were reported missing Tuesday afternoon when they walked away from their grandmother’s house.

They were found early Wednesday morning under Tenkiller Dam.

Authorities say a small flashlight helped save their lives. A helicopter searching for the children noticed the light flashing through the woods.

The youngest kids were clutching their little dog, Buttercup, for warmth.

“It’s a miracle the little kid had the flashlight on them in the first place, and it ended up possibly saving their lives,” Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane Jr. said.

“They’re angels in my eyes. I mean, I don’t know what I’d done if they didn’t find my babies,” said Freda Jolly, the kids’ grandmother.

The children said they took off to go to their aunt’s house, but they got lost.

Community members are giving them new shoes and coats to replace what they lost in the woods.

Copyright 2020 KHBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
Houghton business has liquor license, permits suspended
State police investigating illegal climber on the Mackinac Bridge
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Ishpeming police identify woman’s body found in lake; investigation continues
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks to TV6 on Dec. 2.
EXCLUSIVE: Interview with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Latest News

In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the Petroleum...
OPEC, Russia agree to nudge up oil production from January
In this photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @jawadburhan98, police officers...
Police: 4 die after explosion at UK wastewater plant
Former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush have all agreed to get the...
Ex-presidents would get vaccine publicly to boost confidence
In this Friday, Jan. 3 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, right, and...
Biden eyes defeated candidates for key administration roles
In this Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, then-Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp,...
Georgia GOP seeks mail-in ballot changes after Biden’s win