Watts scores 20 as Spartans hold off Blue Devils

DURHAM, NC. (WLUC) - Rocket Watts scored 20 points and Julius Marble had a career-high 12 to help No. 8 Michigan State beat No. 6 Duke 75-69 on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic. The Spartans trailed by 10 early in the game but closed the first half with a 13-4 surge to take a 37-33 lead at halftime. Michigan State maintained control in the second half and led by as many as 16 points thanks to its balanced offense and aggressive defense and rebounding. The Blue Devils rallied late and pulled within five in the final minute.

