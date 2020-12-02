Advertisement

Walk to End Alzheimer’s still accepting contributions

Contributions are still being accepted throughout this month.
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a huge success so far this year, and there is still time to participate.

Though the numbers are down for this year’s walk, the fundraising is exceeding expectations, nearly reaching its goal already. Contributions are still being accepted throughout this month.

Kristin Rossi, the Vice President of Development for the Alzheimer’s Association, encourages people to continue to get out and walk and donate.

“Although this has been a really tough time for people struggling with dementia, they are reaching out,” Rossi says, “I hope we can get the word out as much as possible so no one is struggling, no one is feeling that they are alone in dealing with this disease.”

Rossi also adds that Promise Garden pins are still being sold through their Facebook page.

To donate or participate in a walk, click here.

