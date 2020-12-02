Virtual tree lighting to kick off Downtown Christmas Walk in Iron Mountain Dec. 14

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - First National Bank & Trust will be holding the 2020 Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony as a virtual event this year, streaming live from the First National Bank downtown outdoor plaza at facebook.com/fnbimk on December 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will lead the ceremony to officially light the tree, which will also serve as the kick-off to this year’s Downtown Christmas Walk. DDA Program Director Amber Pipp will also join the broadcast to give details on the 2020 Downtown Christmas Walk.

Unlike previous years and in the interest of safety, the 2020 Downtown Christmas Walk will be a self-guided tour. Enjoy the beauty of Downtown Iron Mountain during the holidays by participating in the Downtown Christmas Walk. Take a stroll and see the sights any time that fits your schedule between December 14 and December 27.

The map for the walking route will be posted by December 14 at downtownironmountain.com/christmas-walk.

Participants will be able to vote on their favorite window in the Downtown Window Decorating Contest, as well as enjoy the Story Stroll, provided by the Dickinson County Library, where pages of a Christmas story will be displayed in various storefronts downtown. The first 50 children to complete this will also receive a Christmas gift pack. First National Bank & Trust is proud to be a presenting sponsor, with Window Decorating Contest prizes being mini-grants for winning businesses.

“We are very grateful to First National Bank & Trust for not only partnering with us on this event, but for sponsoring the gifts for children and the Window Decorating Contest and its mini-grants. This contest is a great way to incentivize downtown business owners for putting time and funds into helping make downtown more beautiful in the winter,” said Amber Pipp, DDA Program Director.

This year’s Community Christmas Tree was generously donated by Swanson’s Big Red Barn Holiday Events, located in Niagara.

Community members, businesses and organizations are also invited to decorate a non-breakable ornament to hang on the tree the night of the tree lighting ceremony. Suggestions include ornaments with a business logo or organization name, family names or pictures, in memory of a loved one, or children’s drawing or crafts.

This community event is being brought to you by First National Bank & Trust and the Iron Mountain DDA, with the help of Swanson’s Big Red Barn, Bacco Construction, and the Dickinson County Library.

About First National Bank & Trust: First National Bank & Trust is one of the oldest and largest independently owned banks in the Upper Peninsula. Chartered in 1887, First National Bank & Trust is a full service, FDIC federally insured bank providing six convenient locations in Iron Mountain, Kingsford, Menominee, Iron River, and a First National Trust & Wealth Management office in Marquette. For more information, visit www.fnbimk.com.

