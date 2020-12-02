Advertisement

UP native promoted to post commander of the MSP Iron Mountain Post

Now First Lieutenant Jeremy Hauswirth started in this new role on November 29, 2020.
FILE: Then Detective Sergeant Jeremy Hauswirth was decked out in the full uniform of a 1917...
FILE: Then Detective Sergeant Jeremy Hauswirth was decked out in the full uniform of a 1917 State Trooper during a Michigan State Police 100th Anniversary event in June 2017 in Hermansville.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police has announced the promotion of D/Sgt. Jeremy Hauswirth to first lieutenant and commander of the Iron Mountain Post.

As commander of the Iron Mountain Post, F/Lieutenant Hauswirth is responsible for the operation of the Iron Mountain Post and the Iron River Detachment and will administer all Michigan State Police services in Dickinson and Iron counties.

He started in this new role on November 29, 2020.

F/Lieutenant Hauswirth enlisted with the department in 1999 and graduated as a member of the 118th Trooper Recruit School.

In his 21-year career, F/Lieutenant Hauswirth has served at the Gladstone Post, Negaunee Post, and the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team. He has held the ranks of trooper, detective trooper, uniform sergeant, and detective sergeant.

F/Lieutenant Hauswirth is a proud Upper Peninsula native and graduated from Rudyard High School. Following high school, he attended Northern Michigan University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, having graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Outside his duties with the Michigan State Police, F/Lieutenant Hauswirth has taught criminal justice classes at Bay College in Escanaba.

