UP COVID-19 cases increase by 166, 4 deaths added Wednesday
There are more than 12,200 coronavirus cases in Upper Michigan.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 166 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths Wednesday.
In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):
- Alger: (-1 case) (Due to an error in state data)
- Baraga: 5 cases, 2 deaths
- Chippewa: 6 cases
- Delta: 29 cases
- Dickinson: 40 cases, 1 death, 23 recoveries
- Gogebic: 13 cases
- Houghton: 12 cases
- Iron: 7 cases, 1 death
- Keweenaw: 0 cases
- Luce: 0 cases
- Mackinac: 4 cases
- Marquette: 22 cases
- Menominee: 24 cases
- Ontonagon: 4 cases
- Schoolcraft: 0 cases
As of Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 5:20 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 12,224 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 6,259 are considered recovered and 262 have resulted in death. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.
The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 9.3%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 76 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Nov. 30. Of those, 22 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This data wasn’t updated Dec 2. This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:
- Aspirus Iron River: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 26% bed occupancy
- Aspirus Ironwood: 4 patients with 2 in ICU, 47% bed occupancy
- Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium: 3 patients with 3 in ICU, 42% bed occupancy
- Aspirus Ontonagon: Zero patients, 10% bed occupancy
- Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 20% bed occupancy
- Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain: 3 patients with 1 in ICU, 35% bed occupancy
- Helen Joy Newberry Hospital: 2 patients with zero in ICU, 21% bed occupancy
- Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace: Zero patients, 7% bed occupancy
- Munising Memorial Hospital: Zero patients, 21% bed occupancy
- OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba: 8 patients with 2 in ICU, 28% bed occupancy
- Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique: Zero patients, 0% bed occupancy
- UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming: 1 patients with zero in ICU, 36% bed occupancy
- UP Health System - Marquette: 29 patients with 10 in ICU, 67% bed occupancy
- UP Health System - Portage, Hancock: 2 patients with zero in ICU, 80% bed occupancy
- War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 22 patients with 4 in ICU, 76% bed occupancy
Out of the 207,336 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.61% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 2.
For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.
TV6 & FOX UP aggregates data from the MDHHS and local health departments.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.