State police investigating illegal climber on the Mackinac Bridge

The felony trespassing investigation is ongoing after photos of the incident were posted on social media.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is investigating a case of felony trespassing on the Mackinac Bridge, discovered after photos of the incident were posted on social media.

“This is not a harmless stunt; it’s inexcusably reckless,” said MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack. “This individual risked not only his own life but also the lives of those crossing the bridge beneath him, and would have threatened the safety of emergency personnel and Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) staff had a rescue been needed.”

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Director Paul C. Ajegba, a member of the MBA, underscored the need for a thorough examination of security protocols.

“It is very troubling that someone would put their own life at risk not to mention that of others just for photos and thrills on our state’s signature bridge,” Ajegba said. “While the Michigan State Police continue their investigation, I have also asked the MDOT employees at the bridge to conduct a thorough review and implement measures to prevent future incursions.”

Michigan State Police (MSP) D/Sgt. Gary Demers at the St. Ignace Post said the person responsible could be facing felony charges of trespassing at a key transportation facility, section 750.552c of the Michigan Penal Code.

“This matter is being investigated by MSP,” said Demers. “We will use all of our resources to identify and prosecute this individual.”

After MBA staff became aware of photos posted on social media, apparently shot from the top of one of the bridge towers, they reviewed an incident where an alarm was activated on the bridge early one morning in early November. Though staff investigated the alarm, they could not immediately determine how it was activated. When another alarm was activated several hours later, they observed someone leaving the bridge. Local police were called to investigate, but the person could not be located.

