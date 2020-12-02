Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital’s Festival of Trees

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital’s second annual Festival of Trees is coming to a close December 6. The Festival of Trees is a Christmas themed event for local businesses and community members.

Businesses decorate trees, wreaths, and donate prizes to the hospital. Then community members buy raffle tickets at $10 for a book of ten tickets.

“You can buy them most anywhere in town. Naubinway, Escanaba, Garden, they’re just all over the place,” said Bob Crumb, CEO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.

All the trees, wreaths and prizes in the raffle are online.

“We created a website where you can go online and actually view beautiful pictures, videos and descriptions of each item,” said Sara Giles, marketing director for Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.

The hard part is deciding which prize packages to place your tickets on.

“You pick the number and the letter of the gift you want and then you drop them off at the hospital and we’ll put them in the proper box,” said Crumb.

“If you’re not able to drop them off here at the hospital, you can actually bring them back to the retailer where you purchased your ticket and we’ll be collecting all of those tickets from them,” said Giles.

With 59 prizes available in the raffle, there’s something for everyone.

“We had an overwhelming show of support this year. We had to group tons of the prizes into prize packages, so you’ll see values between $100 to $900 in our prize packages,” said Giles.

New this year is an online auction that ends this Sunday at six p.m. All money raised will help fund the hospital’s expansion.

“The funds will go to our rehabilitation center and our new aquatic therapy pool,” said Crumb.

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital says the decorated lobby has boosted morale in staff and they’re thankful for all sponsors and businesses who donated. During Giving Tuesday, the hospital raised more than $15,000 for new infusion suites. Donations will continue to be accepted throughout the week.

The Love Light Tree will be lit at 6:15 Wednesday evening in honor of family members, friends and the military. You can view the Facebook live here.

To learn more about the Festival of Trees or to view prizes, click here.

