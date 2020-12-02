Portage Health Foundation celebrates over $200k in donations for Giving Tuesday

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - For Giving Tuesday, the Portage Health Foundation raised well over $200,000 to distribute among 18 local non-profits, including a single $25,000 donation.

It’s for the foundation’s Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is campaign. The exact total will be tallied by the end of the week.

The foundation will match every donation, dollar-for-dollar up to $200,000.

The foundation aims to promote and improve the health of communities in Baraga, Houghton, Ontonagon and Keweenaw counties.

“People genuinely are excited to support these non-profits that might not even help them directly but help their neighbors, they help their friends, their family get through some really hard times and help bring them joy. So, it’s been a really amazing day to see these donations come through,” said PHF Marketing and Communications Director Michael Babcock.

The money will be distributed to local non-profits next week. The foundation has raised more than $1 million during its four years of Giving Tuesday efforts.

