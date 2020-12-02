Advertisement

MSP Sault Ste. Marie post adds UP native as new commander

First Lieutenant Rob Allen graduated from Rudyard High School.
Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan State Police logo.(MSP/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police has announced the promotion of D/Lt. Rob Allen to first lieutenant and commander of the Sault Ste. Marie Post.

As commander of the Sault Ste. Marie Post, F/Lieutenant Allen is responsible for the operation of the Sault Ste. Marie Post and the Newberry Detachment, and will administer all Michigan State Police services in Chippewa and Luce counties.

He started in this new role on November 15, 2020.

F/Lieutenant Allen enlisted with the department in 1996 and graduated as a member of the 114th Trooper Recruit School.

In his 24-year career, F/Lieutenant Allen has served at the Stephenson Post, Sault Ste. Marie Post, and the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team. He has held the ranks of trooper, uniform sergeant, detective sergeant, and detective lieutenant.

F/Lieutenant Allen is a proud Upper Peninsula native and graduated from Rudyard High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served honorably for 6 years. F/Lieutenant Allen attended both Michigan State University and Lake Superior State University where his higher education focused on criminal justice and corrections.

