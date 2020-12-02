Advertisement

Michigan’s football game against Maryland canceled

Practiced paused until Monday
(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s football game this weekend against Maryland has been canceled, and the Wolverines are pausing practice until Monday.

Michigan says the decision to pause in-person football activities was made in consultation with medical professionals. The team did not meet in person the previous two days after coach Jim Harbaugh said there had been an increased number of presumptive positive COVID-19 tests.

``The decision by our medical professionals to stop practices and cancel this Saturday’s game against Maryland was made with the health, safety and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and staff as our utmost priority,’' athletic director Warde Manuel said. ``We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results.’'

Michigan is 0-3 at home this season, and the Maryland game was the last scheduled home game. The Wolverines are scheduled to play at rival Ohio State on Dec. 12.

