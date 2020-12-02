Michigan Tech adds seven recruits for Women’s Soccer

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Seven student-athletes penned a National Letter of Intent to join the Michigan Tech soccer team in fall 2021, announced head coach Bulut Ozturk on Tuesday. They include AK Syracuse, Avery McNally, Ella Roach, Emilie Clayton, Grace Hoeppner, Mia Van der Heide, and Tristyn Phillips. The class features four Michigan natives and three players from Minnesota.

“The 2021 class of young athletes adds a lot of depth and versatility to a very strong group of returners,” Ozturk said. “This group compliments our team defensively, adds creativity in the attack, and brings great experience. I am excited to watch these young players grow and become great MTU student-athletes and fantastic members of our community.”

Anna (AK) Syracuse | MF/DF |Grand Rapids, Mich. | Forest Hills Northern High School

Syracuse attended Forest Hills Northern High School for two years and also lived in Germany for two years where she played soccer overseas. She appeared in two games for Midwest United FC U-18-19.

Coach Ozturk on Syracuse: “AK can play multiple positions when needed, including the back line for the Huskies. She is a hard-nosed, holding midfielder who is not afraid to challenge for any 50/50′s or go in for a big tackle.”

Syracuse on choosing MTU: “I chose Michigan Tech for its outstanding academics as well as the amazing soccer program. The outdoor lifestyle and smaller campus also suit me extremely well. MTU has a prestigious STEM program which will challenge me in new ways.”

Avery McNally | MF | Sterling Heights, Mich. | Academy of the Sacred Heart

McNally was a four-year varsity starter for Academy of Sacred heart in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. In 2019, she notched 11 goals and seven assists. The year prior, she tallied six goals and six assists. Her high school distinctions include all-district, all-state honorable mention, and Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Scholar Athlete nominee. McNally assisted her team to the district championship in 2019 and they made a run to the regional finals. She comes from an athletic family and was also a four-time state qualifier in cross country.

Coach Ozturk on McNally: “Avery is an attacking midfielder who is not only fast and extremely quick, but also has great vision to fill the role of playmaker. She also has the ability to unlock defenses with her one versus one attacking ability. We are excited to have Avery as a Husky.”

McNally on choosing MTU: “I chose Michigan Tech because of the opportunity in athletics and academic prestige, which will prepare me for a successful career.”

Ella Roach | DF | Minnetonka, Minn. | Minnetonka High School

Roach brings winning experience to the Huskies, having lettered two years as a member of the Minnetonka Skippers in the Twin Cities. She assisted her team to the Minnesota AA state championship in 2018 and will graduate this spring.

Coach Ozturk on Roach: “Ella has a huge presence as an outside back. She is known as a shutdown defender against some of the best players in the nation. Her speed, athleticism, and strength are going to be crucial when competing in a strong conference such as the GLIAC.”

Roach on choosing MTU: “I chose Michigan Tech for its great academic programs in Biological Sciences. Michigan Tech also has a great women’s soccer program.

Emilie Clayton | DF | Macomb, Mich. | L’Anse Creuse High School – North

Clayton scored her first goal as a freshman for the Crusaders and posted a pair of assists. The following season, she recorded two goals and two assists. She has been named all-district and varsity defender of the year on two occasions. In 2019, Clayton was an all-conference selection and all-county second team honoree. She helped her team to the conference championship as a sophomore. Clayton is a good student and member of National Honors Society and plans to major in engineering at Michigan Tech.

Coach Ozturk on Clayton: “Emilie is a very composed player on the ball. She is physically strong, mentally tough, and has good vision. She is a player that will be able to play as a holding mid or center-back for the Huskies.

Clayton on choosing MTU: “I chose Tech because of its well-known engineering program. I also love the snow and the outdoors as well as its great soccer program.”

Grace Hoeppner | DF | Burnsville, Minn. | Academy of Holy Angels

Hoeppner will join the Huskies after completing her prep career at Academy of Holy Angels in the Twin Cities. Though she suffered a season ending injury as a junior, Hoeppner still managed five goals and six assists and was named all-conference. She also assisted her team to three section championships and a third place showing at the Minnesota State soccer tournament. Hoeppner is an all-around athlete and was the kicker for her high school football team as a senior. She intends to major in biomedical engineering at Tech.

Coach Ozturk on Hoeppner: “Grace is an extremely athletic outside back with impressive quickness, strength, and aggression. She can hit a long ball with accuracy to set up counter attacks and can deliver quality services into the box. She can play multiple positions and can adjust to different formations. Grace will be an excellent addition to our Huskies family.

Hoeppner on choosing MTU: “I chose MTU so I could be part of a great engineering program while also being able to play the sport I love.”

Mia Van der Heide | F | Minneapolis, Minn. | Academy of Holy Angels

Van der Heide joins Hoeppner from Academy of Holy Angels and adds an insurgence of offensive ability to the squad. She combined for 37 goals, 56 assists, and 93 career points for the Stars, leading to her nomination for all-American in 2019-20. Van der Heide has been awarded USCA all-central region, Minnesota Class A first-team all-state, and first team all-conference twice. Last season, Van der Heide was selected Minnesota Ms. Soccer. She led her team to third place in the state soccer tournament as well as two section championships. She intends to major in communications at Michigan Tech.

Coach Ozturk on Van der Heide: “We are thrilled to add Mia, winner of the 2020 Minnesota Ms. Soccer award in Class A. She brings an enormous amount of experience and talent to our team. Not only is she a great goal scorer, but she is also very effective as a playmaker, deadly on free-kicks, and brings creativity to our attack. We are excited to watch Mia grow, develop, and perform for the Huskies for years to come.”

Van der Heide on choosing MTU: “I chose Michigan Tech for its competitive and successful soccer program and the amazing academic programs offered.”

Tristyn Phillips | DF | Troy, Mich. | Troy Athens High School

Phillips’ soccer experience derives from the club level where she played for Nationals Union 03 Black in the Midwest Conference. She helped her team to the Michigan State Cup Championship and multiple appearances in the National League Regionals. Phillips plans to major in economics at Michigan Tech.

Coach Ozturk on Phillips: “Tristyn is always in motion. She has the ability to recover 90 yards in transition to defend, then go right back on the attack for a 100-yard sprint at full speed. Her athleticism and strength are also keys to her success and will help us when competing against a physical GLIAC schedule.”

Phillips on choosing MTU: “Michigan Tech is very good academically with a competitive soccer program. The campus is beautiful and the community appears to be very welcoming and positive.”

Last week, the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference released modified spring schedules for its men’s and women’s soccer members. The Huskies season opener is slated for March 19 at Davenport University.

