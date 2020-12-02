Loos will be transferred to Kentucky federal prison for mental competency testing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to court documents, Hunter Allen Loos will committed to the custody of the Attorney general and placed in a facility to be evaluated by a qualified examiner to evaluated whether he is competent to stand trial.

Loos will be transferred to a facility in Lexington, Kentucky for extensive testing, which will result in a report that will be filed with the court.

Loos stands accused of killing his mother, Renee Bressette, on October 30. According to court documents, Loos told officers that he stabbed his mother several times, resulting in her death in her home several minutes later.

During a previous hearing, he chose to represent himself, saying the charges should be dropped immediately. The court was adjourned after Loos took off his mask and refused to comply with court rules.

No further trial dates have been scheduled at this time.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.