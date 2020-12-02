Advertisement

Lions put Trufant, Shelton on Injured Reserve

Okwara, Roberts returned to practice Wednesday
Detroit Lions beat the Jaguars(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - The Detroit Lions put cornerback Desmond Trufant and defensive tackle Danny Shelton on injured reserve. Trufant aggravated a hamstring injury last week against Houston. The Lions also announced that they have activated tight end Hunter Bryant from IR and signed defensive tackle Kevin Strong to the active roster from the practice squad. Detroit signed cornerback Alex Myres to the practice squad. The Lions said defensive end Julian Okwara and cornerback Darryl Roberts, both on injured reserve, were returning to practice Wednesday. Detroit plays at Chicago this weekend in its first game since coach Matt Patricia was fired.

