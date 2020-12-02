“Light Up Downtown Marquette” Tomorrow

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Santa’s currently making the rounds in the U.P. — he visited Hancock last week, next week he’ll be in Chassell, and tomorrow, he’s stopping by Marquette. But that’s not all.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority is hosting a new event called “Light Up Downtown Marquette” this Wednesday, tomorrow, starting at 6:00 p.m. and running until 8:00 p.m. . Visitors can stop by the Marquette Commons to get a peek at the Christmas Tree, have a chance to meet with Santa, and mail in any letters to the big guy that’ve already been written. Representatives from the Post Office will be present to help collect the letters, and potential mailers are encouraged to put down a return address, just in case Mr. Claus happens to write back.

Later in the night, visitors have the opportunity to hop in their cars and drive through Marquette to take a look at the decorations local businesses have been working to put up. Between sixteen and twenty small businesses are participating, and it’s important to note that the decorations aren’t just for show — they’re part of a contest that Marquette residents can vote for their favorite in, starting tomorrow on the D.D.A. website. Polls will close December 18th, and the winner will be announced December 21st.

Tara Laase-McKinney, the D.D.A.’s Events Coordinator, was excited about the upcoming event, saying, “It’s been a long hard year for everyone, and we thought, you know, we still want to bring Santa down here to meet everybody, from a safe distance, and do what we can to try and keep the spirit of the season up.”

