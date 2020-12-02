Advertisement

‘Handcrafted Holidays’ local gift guide now available

Don’t wait to order gifts! Most artists have a shipping deadline of December 18, 2020.
Handcrafted Holidays graphic.
Handcrafted Holidays graphic.(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette Arts & Culture Division presents “Handcrafted Holidays,” a free, interactive gift guide featuring more than 50 local artists.

This unique guide serves as a single source for online shoppers who want handmade gifts, high quality art, and to support their local economy.

Artists are listed with links to their online shops to ensure easy, contactless shopping this holiday season.

Handcrafted Holidays includes a variety of art forms such as: fine art, music, literary art, home decor, photography, and more. It features an interactive map to local brick & mortar creative storefronts and frame shops.

Please note that this guide is solely an advertising resource and artists provide their own selling platforms and products.

It can be found on the city’s website and on the City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center Facebook page.

Don’t wait to order gifts! Most artists have a shipping deadline of December 18, 2020.

For more information, please contact the City of Marquette Arts and Culture Division’s Marketing Assistant, Amelia Pruiett at 906-225-4020 or email apruiett@marquettemi.gov.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Ishpeming police identify woman’s body found in lake; investigation continues
State police investigating illegal climber on the Mackinac Bridge
Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
Houghton business has liquor license, permits suspended
48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds.
MISSING: Kevin Michael Daley in northern Marinette County

Latest News

GINCC Logo
GINCC encouraging shopping local this Christmas season
Renderings of plans The Veridea Group presented for the Houghton waterfront. (Courtesy: City...
Houghton City Council sets public hearing for waterfront zoning
Schoolcraft Memorial hospital's "festival of trees" goes virtual
Schoolcraft Memorial hospital's "festival of trees" goes virtual
Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce promoting "Love on Local" campaign
Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce promoting "Love on Local" campaign
Covantage Credit Union in Iron River and Crystal Falls continues their day of giving through...
Covantage Credit Union in Iron River and Crystal Falls continues their day of giving through Dec. 15