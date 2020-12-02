‘Handcrafted Holidays’ local gift guide now available

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette Arts & Culture Division presents “Handcrafted Holidays,” a free, interactive gift guide featuring more than 50 local artists.

This unique guide serves as a single source for online shoppers who want handmade gifts, high quality art, and to support their local economy.

Artists are listed with links to their online shops to ensure easy, contactless shopping this holiday season.

Handcrafted Holidays includes a variety of art forms such as: fine art, music, literary art, home decor, photography, and more. It features an interactive map to local brick & mortar creative storefronts and frame shops.

Please note that this guide is solely an advertising resource and artists provide their own selling platforms and products.

It can be found on the city’s website and on the City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center Facebook page.

Don’t wait to order gifts! Most artists have a shipping deadline of December 18, 2020.

For more information, please contact the City of Marquette Arts and Culture Division’s Marketing Assistant, Amelia Pruiett at 906-225-4020 or email apruiett@marquettemi.gov.

