Gov. Whitmer calls on $100 million relief plan amid COVID-19 surge concerns

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer is asking state lawmakers to pass legislation providing $100 million for families and small businesses hit hardest by the pandemic.

Aside from millions on coronavirus relief, Governor Whitmer is also asking state lawmakers to pass legislation permanently extending unemployment benefits and legislation requiring face masks in public places.

However, with the current order still in place and some businesses still closed, more than 5 percent of Michiganders are currently unemployed.

Whitmer’s letter comes as she expresses concern over the number of people who traveled for Thanksgiving, and the possibility of more travelers for Christmas.

“We all know the next two months are going to be hard,” Whitmer said. “Too many people traveled for Thanksgiving and we will see our numbers increase very likely because of it.”

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said a COVID vaccine could become available around Mid-December. That’s around the same time she’s expecting to see another rise in cases due to Thanksgiving travel.

Even with the vaccine, Dr. Khaldun said Michigan will be provided with a limited amount of dosage.

“We are prioritizing vaccinating frontline health care workers such as EMS, those working on medical floors and ICUs or in emergency departments,” Dr. Khaldun said.

Governor Whitmer said it is too early to determine if they will extend the epidemic order currently in place or not. She said her and health officials are watching COVID-19 positivity rates and the number of ICU beds that are filled to determine if it’s safe to reopen or not.

The governor also announced the “Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative”, which sets aside 10-million dollars in “CARES Act” funding for grants.

Small businesses can apply for up to $15,000 on a first come, first served basis.

Grant applications open on Tuesday, December 15. To determine if your business is eligible visit the Michigan Economic Development Corporation website.

