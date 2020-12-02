Advertisement

Glorious sunshine for the midweek

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
High pressure at the surface will keep sunny skies around for today. The dry pattern continues as we remain in an Omega block pattern. This means we’re sandwiched between two upper-level lows leading to dry conditions over the Great Lakes. Two weak disturbances will bring light lake effect tomorrow morning and Friday morning.

Today: Mostly sunny and milder

>Highs: Low to mid-30s west, upper 30s to near 40° central, mid to upper 30s east

Thursday: Light snow showers early in the morning across the east. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow showers during the morning

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow showers late in the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: Continued 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy and cool

>Highs: 30s

