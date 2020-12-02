Freeman Nursing and Rehabilitation in Kingsford sees COVID-19 cases in facility

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -Freeman Nursing and Rehabilitation in Kingsford is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in its facility.

According to a press release from the vice president of sales and marketing for the center, Michael Deverso, a total of 35 patients have had COVID-19; 13 of those residents are currently classified as recovered. The release says a total of 11 employees have a confirmed positive case of Coronavirus with 8 of those staff members recovered.

The facility says any employees confirmed with COVID/COVID symptoms are immediately sent home and will not return to work until they have been cleared from COVID-19.

Read the full release below:

‘Freeman Nursing and Rehabilitation prides itself on providing quality care as rated under the “Best” category for short term rehabilitation ranked by the 2020 US News and World Report. Freeman Nursing and Rehabilitation Center follows all state and federal guidelines in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The team at Freeman is very proactive in all efforts for prevention and have implemented multiple new protocols and extensive training for our residents and employees. Despite all of our hard work and diligence, we have reported a total of 35 patients were ill with COVID-19 of which 13 are currently classified as recovered. A total of 11 employees were confirmed with COVID and eight of those staff members have currently recovered. Any employees confirmed with COVID/COVID symptoms are immediately sent home and will not return to work until they have been cleared from COVID-19. Our facility has been and will continue to be committed to CDC Guidelines and work closely with State and County healthcare officials. We are in regular contact with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps and recommendations as provided by the CDC and CMS. We have been monitoring our residents and staff consistently. We have increased the housekeeping and sanitation in all high touch areas and have implemented a state of the art UV Ray device to assist in eradicating traces of the virus. Our employee’s continue to prove how dedicated, hard-working, and compassionate they are while fighting this pandemic on the front lines. Our team members are working extensive hours and learning new procedures daily in order to keep our residents and each other safe. Freeman will continue to put forth all available resources to continue to fight this terrible pandemic. We would like to express a sincere thank you to our community and our families for having patience and trust while we navigate these trying times.’

