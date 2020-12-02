EXCLUSIVE: Interview with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) -

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says it’s too early to know if COVID-19 restrictions will be extended beyond December 8th, but numbers are starting to trend in the right direction.

“We have seen some sort of leveling. That’s good,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We are cautiously optimistic that maybe this trajectory that was straight up, is starting to level off, but it’s still very high.”

Tonight, the governor is also responding to the medical director for half of Upper Michigan’s health departments, who said on Nov. 21, data shows restaurants aren’t the cause of outbreaks.

“So one may say, ‘Why are we picking on restaurants?’ I can’t answer that,” said Dr. Robert Lorinser. “Our data up here, again incomplete data and there might be problems with it, but if we are going to be data driven, two cases, one restaurant in the last two weeks.”

The governor says indoor dining at restaurants is “inherently dangerous” and outbreaks have occurred.

“But they are harder to track because restaurants haven’t been keeping the data and doing the contact tracing,” said Governor Whitmer. “I certainly see why one could look at and say ‘oh that’s not a source’, but that would be the wrong conclusion because of the nature of the activity.”

Meanwhile, the governor is calling on the state legislature to pass a $100 million state stimulus.

This as some lawmakers are questioning the governor’s handling of the pandemic.

“People say, ‘Well you guys should do something’, but she can just veto whatever we suggest and then do it her own way,” said Sen. Ed McBroom, (R) 38th State Senate District.

The governor’s response:

“Nothing has stopped the Michigan legislature from taking action, to help small businesses and to prevent COVID from spreading, but they just haven’t done anything yet,” said the governor.

As for the virus, Whitmer says the vaccine should provide hope:

“There is hope on the horizon, we gotta be ready,” said Governor Whitmer. “Building that up takes resources that may or may not come from the feds. We got to get this right now.”

