Dry Dock Bar, Grill operating full steam ahead

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) -Charlie Gentz, Co-Owner of the Dry Dock Bar & Grill says this latest round of COVID-19 restrictions has not been without its challenges.

“Well it’s been a tough situation. But we’re doing what we can and we’re here for the public,” Gentz agreed.

Gentz and his staff are keeping a positive attitude and looking to the future.

“Hopefully it only lasts three weeks. It has a different feel with this second lockdown than it did the first time. But we’re trying to stay positive,” Gentz asserted.

Gentz says for now, he’s had to reduce their late night hours to allow for cleaning and other measures.

“We cut back our hours from 8 in the morning until 9 at night and we’re just taking it day by day and adjusting as we go,” Gentz remarked.

One thing remains unchanged. That’s keeping cleanliness and safety as top priorities.

“We’re doing what we can. Everybody is wearing masks and all the appropriate PPE. We clean and wash everything every day,” Gentz declared.

Customers at the Dry Dock can still get their favorite meals with carryout and curbside pickup.

“If someone wants curbside pickup, we can do that also. All they have to do is let us know on the phone and we’ll run it out to their car,” Gentz advertised.

Starting at 11 am each Sunday, the Dry Dock will offer a special home cooked dinner for a very reasonable price.

Click here for a link to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.