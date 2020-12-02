Advertisement

Dry Dock Bar, Grill operating full steam ahead

They have whatever floats your boat
The Dry Dock is located at 5029 US Highway 41 S Marquette
The Dry Dock is located at 5029 US Highway 41 S Marquette(WLUC-TV6)
By Shawn Householder and James Kuckkan
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) -Charlie Gentz, Co-Owner of the Dry Dock Bar & Grill says this latest round of COVID-19 restrictions has not been without its challenges.

“Well it’s been a tough situation. But we’re doing what we can and we’re here for the public,” Gentz agreed.

Gentz and his staff are keeping a positive attitude and looking to the future.

“Hopefully it only lasts three weeks. It has a different feel with this second lockdown than it did the first time. But we’re trying to stay positive,” Gentz asserted.

Gentz says for now, he’s had to reduce their late night hours to allow for cleaning and other measures.

“We cut back our hours from 8 in the morning until 9 at night and we’re just taking it day by day and adjusting as we go,” Gentz remarked.  

One thing remains unchanged. That’s keeping cleanliness and safety as top priorities.

“We’re doing what we can. Everybody is wearing masks and all the appropriate PPE. We clean and wash everything every day,” Gentz declared.

Customers at the Dry Dock can still get their favorite meals with carryout and curbside pickup.

“If someone wants curbside pickup, we can do that also. All they have to do is let us know on the phone and we’ll run it out to their car,” Gentz advertised.

Starting at 11 am each Sunday, the Dry Dock will offer a special home cooked dinner for a very reasonable price.

Click here for a link to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Ishpeming police identify woman’s body found in lake; investigation continues
State police investigating illegal climber on the Mackinac Bridge
Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
Houghton business has liquor license, permits suspended
48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds.
MISSING: Kevin Michael Daley in northern Marinette County

Latest News

GINCC Logo
GINCC encouraging shopping local this Christmas season
Renderings of plans The Veridea Group presented for the Houghton waterfront. (Courtesy: City...
Houghton City Council sets public hearing for waterfront zoning
Schoolcraft Memorial hospital's "festival of trees" goes virtual
Schoolcraft Memorial hospital's "festival of trees" goes virtual
Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce promoting "Love on Local" campaign
Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce promoting "Love on Local" campaign
Covantage Credit Union in Iron River and Crystal Falls continues their day of giving through...
Covantage Credit Union in Iron River and Crystal Falls continues their day of giving through Dec. 15