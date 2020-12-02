CoVantage Credit Union to match donations through December 15th to give back to community

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -’Tis the season of giving for CoVantage Credit Union.

“We’re able to put the money where our hearts are. That’s something that we felt to be incredible, beneficial and needed,” said the Crystal Falls CoVantage branch manager, Katie Clark.

Clark said that’s why in 2015, the credit union formed CoVantage Cares. It’s a foundation that serves the community. From now until December 15th, each branch throughout Upper Michigan and Northern Wisconsin is asking for monetary donations.

“And what CoVantage Cares does, is it matches all donations that come in,” explained Clark.

You can donate through the drive-up window, online or call your nearest CoVantage branch.

“Here, in Iron County alone, we’ve given half a million dollars since 2015,” said Clark.

Each CoVantage branch picked a different charity to receive their money; the branches in Crystal Falls and Iron River will be giving its funds to Locker Lunch.

“This organization and this group of volunteers really looked at the food insecurity that our children have here in Iron County,” explained Clark.

Clark says that 100% of the proceeds stay in the area, to help feed students.

“This team of volunteer, takes the non-perishable food, and they identified the children they put it in their lockers so they are able to eat, so they have 2 breakfast, 2 lunches, and snacks,” said Clark.

There is also a spaghetti feed, in both Iron River, and Crystal Falls and Iron County Apparel that you can now buy, with all funds going to Locker Lunch.

Click here, to see the full list of organizations that CoVantage is donating to.

