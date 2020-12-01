Teal’s Tree Farms preparing for the holidays

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Teal’s Tree Farms began in 1976 when Joe Teal decided to sell Christmas trees in his parent’s front yard. That passion continues to grow even today with a full business in Bark River.

“It started with Joe Teal, he’s third generation of Teals, actually. So, they’ve had their feet established here for quite a while. It’s a pretty unique business,” said Matthew Willette, manager of Teal’s Tree Farms.

Willette may not be family by blood, but he says everyone who visits the farm is treated like one of their own. That means you – even your furry family – are welcome to come browse and find that perfect fir to celebrate the holiday.

“They find a tree, they flag one of us down and we can help wrap it, throw them it in their vehicle and get them on their way home with a nice tree,” said Willette.

With 120 acres and nearly 150,000 trees, you can find trees in all shapes and sizes. While teal’s is open seven days a week, Willette says weekends are definitely the busiest and because most things are outdoors, the tree farm naturally lends itself to be COVID-19 friendly.

“Everybody wears a mask; people respect each other’s distance. With it being outside for the most part, I don’t think it’s affected us too much,” said Willette.

Even though the pandemic is keeping people from enjoying normal activities, Teal’s Tree Farms expect this year to have a similar turnout as previous years.

“Maybe a little bit less snow than last year, but that’s alright too. As long as have a little bit of snow for Christmas.”

Make sure you get your Christmas tree before that snow falls because it’s harder to find a nice tree when it’s weighed down by the snow. Don’t forget to visit the gift shop too, now located in a larger, more permanent building on site.

