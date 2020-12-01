Students at Father Marquette Catholic Academy give back

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Father Marquette Catholic Academy students have been participating in a school wide service project, raising money for Christmas food baskets at St. Vincent De Paul.

One of those students is 5th grader Anthony Thill.

“It’s pretty cool because we get to help people,” Thill said. “That’s something I like doing because unfortunately, bad stuff happens, and we need to give back to those kinds of people.”

The school’s original goal was to raise enough funds for 20 baskets. The students, however, beat those expectations by more than double, reaching 46 baskets as of Tuesday.

As a result, all of the classes were given fun rewards for all of their hard work.

“Our classes got to choose from a few options,” said Administrative Assistant Lacey Stensburg,” such as popcorn and movies, a pizza party, and I think even one class gets to throw a pie in their teacher’s face.

The administrators were proud of how involved the students were in this service project.

“It’s a lesson that they hopefully will take on in their futures and into adulthood and teach others,” Stensberg stated, “because giving back to our communities not only helps others but ourselves.”

The school is also welcoming food and perishable items for St. Vincent De Paul’s food pantry. All donations will be accepted until December 10th.

Thill has a message for his classmates and the entire community.

“Don’t be selfish,” he said. “Give back. It really puts smiles on people’s faces. We’re not saying give everything to other people. Just give a little bit of bread or a couple of eggs to the needy.”

St. Vincent De Paul will hand out the baskets to people in the community on December 17th. Those at FMCA urge students and the community to give back to one another, especially during the toughest of times.

