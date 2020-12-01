State police asks for participation in National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Missing Children’s Clearinghouse invites fifth grade students statewide to participate in the 2021 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

The annual contest creates an opportunity to promote child safety while discussing the issue of missing and/or exploited children. There are almost 700 missing children in Michigan currently.

Michigan’s top winning artist will have a shot at the national contest, which includes a free trip to Washington D.C. and their artwork featured as the National Missing Children’s Day poster.

Artists from Michigan have won the national contest in 2015 and 2018.

Contest rules are as follows:

Applicants must be in the fifth grade.

Original artwork should reflect the theme “ Bringing Our Missing Children Home ” and the phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.

Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.

The finished poster must measure 8½ x 14 inches.

The poster must be submitted with a complete application, which includes a description of the artwork and a brief biography of the artist, either written or typed. Submissions must be postmarked by Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

Mail to: Michigan State Police Missing Children’s Clearinghouse Attn: Ms. Jolene Hardesty 7150 Harris Drive Dimondale, MI 48821



