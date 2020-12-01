Sandstone Studio apartments being built in downtown Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -New luxury apartments are being built in downtown Iron Mountain, where a historic sandstone building is.

“There is a big residential need in Iron Mountain, and Dickinson County right now,” said Beau Anderson, the president of Eden Property Collection.

Anderson says that’s why this housing project has been a couple years in the making.

“We are probably 25% to 30% complete with this project. It’s a series of five one-bedroom and two two-bedroom apartments, that we are putting right smack dab in the middle of downtown,” Anderson added.

The apartments, named Sandstone Studios, are right above Carlos Cantina, and Sol Blu Lounge. The construction has an estimated completion date of April first.

Anderson says this historic building is over 100 years old and used to be the firehouse, and city hall, but has been vacant for over 10 years.

“We just love the exterior architecture. We are going try and highlight some of that stuff in our development,” he explained.

He says there are skylights, and will be a terrace...with much of the layout designed by a local company Blomquist Architects.

“Eden is going to be investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into the redevelopment of this property,” said Anderson.

Anderson says this project has been made possible thanks to a state funding grant from the Michigan economic development corporation and support from the Dickinson Community.

He says Eden Property Collection is also looking to hire for remodel work, and maintenance.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.