Postponed Bemidji State, Minnesota State series rescheduled to Dec. 18-19

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Bemidji State-Minnesota State WCHA Men’s League non-conference series originally scheduled for Nov. 27-28 in Mankato, Minn., has been rescheduled for Dec. 18-19 in Mankato.

The Beavers and Mavericks will meet in game one of the series at 7:37 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 18. Game two will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5:07 p.m. CT.

The series is being played in conjunction with a previously scheduled WCHA Women’s League series between the two schools.

The Women’s League games will take place on Thursday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 18. Both games of that series will begin at 2:07 p.m. CT.

